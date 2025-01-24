Public Media Solution launches Ravinder Bharti's e-book on marketing mistakes

Public Media Solution announces the launch of Ravinder Bharti's ebook, "The Decagon Code of Marketing Mistakes". The book helps businesses and marketers identify and correct common marketing errors for better strategies and growth.

In The Decagon Code of Marketing Mistakes, Ravinder Bharti highlights common marketing pitfalls and offers practical strategies to address them. This guide helps businesses improve marketing, drive growth, and make better decisions in today's digital landscape.

Key Insights From the Book:

Ignoring Digital Marketing: Digital marketing is essential for success.

Understanding Google's Algorithm: Mastering Google’s algorithm boosts visibility and traffic.

Targeting the Right Audience: Focusing on the right audience improves marketing ROI.

Leveraging Social Media: Use social media to engage customers and build brand awareness.

Distinguishing Organic vs. Paid Marketing: Understanding the difference helps optimize resources.

Crafting Impactful Marketing Messages: Create messages that increase engagement and conversions.

Integrating Traditional and Modern Marketing Strategies: Combining both approaches enhances results.

Ravinder Bharti is the founder of Public Media Solution, a leading marketing and PR agency in India. With over a decade of experience, he has helped businesses achieve marketing success through effective strategies and expertise in digital marketing.

In The Decagon Code of Marketing Mistakes, Ravinder provides practical insights to help entrepreneurs, marketers, and business owners identify and avoid common marketing mistakes. His expertise in digital marketing makes this book a useful guide for building a strong marketing strategy.

The Decagon Code of Marketing Mistakes is available now in ebook format.