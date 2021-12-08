Publicis employees can now work from anywhere in the world for six weeks

“We have been working hard on how to turn the hybrid world into new opportunities for everyone at Publicis and make the future of work more creative and more daring. We know the pandemic isn’t over, and we know that the world could close again at any time. But that’s not a reason to close our horizons and perspectives. We will continue to move forward, because one day this crisis will come to an end and because we owe it to our people to make their professional and personal experience at Publicis truly unique” said Arthur Sadoun, global Chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe.