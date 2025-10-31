Publicis Groupe adds HEPMIL Media Group to its Southeast Asia portfolio

Publicis Groupe has announced a definitive agreement to acquire HEPMIL Media Group, one of Southeast Asia’s leading influencer marketing companies. Headquartered in Singapore, HEPMIL manages over 3,000 creators and works with more than 450 brands, reaching audiences across six regional markets.

The acquisition strengthens Publicis Groupe’s capabilities in data-led influencer marketing and social content across Southeast Asia, a region where the influencer market is projected to grow 12–15% annually, reaching USD 1.4 billion by 2030.

HEPMIL Media Group has built its growth on creator-led storytelling, culturally relevant content formats, and long-term relationships with regional creators through the HEPMIL Creators Network (HCN). Since its inception, the Southeast Asia-based agency has expanded steadily, recording consistent double-digit growth.

Influencer marketing across Southeast Asia is projected to grow by 12–15% annually over the next five years, with spending expected to exceed USD 1.4 billion by 2030. HEPMIL’s strength lies in fostering digital communities, supporting local creators, and producing platform-specific branded content that connects with audiences across markets.

The integration with Publicis Groupe will combine HEPMIL’s creator expertise with Publicis’ data assets - including Lotame and Epsilon’s ID graph of over 800 million consumer profiles in Southeast Asia.

This move will allow Publicis to offer a unified creator practice in the region - combining social strategy, influencer management, and data-led content creation - enabling brands to measure impact across platforms and create targeted, insight-driven campaigns.

Arthur Sadoun, chairman & CEO, Publicis Groupe, said: “After the acquisition of Influential 18 months ago and Captiv8 earlier this year, to build the world’s most powerful connected influencer platform, we’re doubling down on data-driven creator marketing in what is a highly strategic region for Publicis and our clients. Through the combination of HEPMIL’s reach, content expertise and social platforms with the power of Publicis’ identity graph and our unique media ecosystem, we’re building South East Asia’s first end-to-end influencer solution, enabling clients to unite social strategy, influencer management and cross-platform content to deliver creator solutions that drive to real, measurable business outcomes. I’m delighted to welcome the outstanding HEPMIL teams to the Publicis family.”

Amrita Randhawa, CEO, Publicis Groupe Singapore and Southeast Asia, said: “Parts of the solution that is right for clients exist in all parts of industry. But no one has brought everything together meaningfully in Southeast Asia. We will change that. HEPMIL’s origins as the creators of some of Southeast Asia’s most loved consumer content has helped redefine how brands can show up natively, authentically, and with real-time cultural relevance. Now powered by the AI, data and platform prowess of Publicis Groupe we will ensure every dollar of clients’ social and influence spend is genuine, accountable and in service of growth in Southeast Asia.”

Karl Mak, CEO and co-founder, HEPMIL Media Group, said: “HEPMIL started as a dream in Singapore Management University for Adrian Ang my co-founder and myself to start our own business. With an incredible team of over 300 people the last 10 years have seen this dream become a reality. And today marks the beginning of the next chapter of our acceleration. This opportunity to work with the entire team in Publicis Groupe Southeast Asia and globally is going to unlock so much more value for our business, client partners, creator network and our employees.”