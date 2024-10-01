Publicis Groupe India unveils Gen Z's preferences and buying behaviours

Publicis Groupe India announced the release of a comprehensive research report delving into the preferences, behaviours, and attitudes of Generation Z in India. As the first generation to be fully immersed in the digital age, Gen Z has grown up in a multi-screen world—constantly engaging with devices from tablets and smartphones to laptops and connected TVs.

The report highlights gaps in understanding how the digital generation engages with key categories, providing insights for future marketing strategies.

“This research is critical for marketers as it highlights new opportunities within a rapidly evolving consumer landscape, and can give a competitive advantage in an increasingly Gen Z-focused market. The research employed a multi-dimensional methodology to capture a holistic view of this generation. It combined in-depth interviews, focus groups, influencer interviews, and quantitative surveys. The report is based on both qualitative and quantitative research, with qualitative insights gathered from over 3,000 respondents aged 18 to 26 years across the North, South, East, and West regions of the country. This report explores the distinctive traits and behaviours of Generation Z, shedding light on their values, motivations, and preferences in areas such as media, finance, fashion, health, food, and beverages. It offers insights into how this generation pursues meaningful experiences, embraces fluidity, and drives change in the digital era’’ as stated in a press release.

The findings, based on research conducted by Kantar across India, reveal 6 generational truths about the Gen Z cohort that manifest across their interactions with key product and service categories. The truth is GenZs are experienced collectors, purposeful explorers, Inspired by charismatic personalities, abundance of things, exploration of physical health as well as mental health and tech is their 5th sense.

Gen Z values authenticity in the media they consume and prioritise quick financial returns, often spending on experiences rather than long-term savings. Mental health is a key focus, with an emphasis on stress reduction, quality sleep, and healthy relationships. In fashion, they are driven by sustainability, inclusivity, and self-expression. When it comes to food and beverages, they opt for health-conscious choices, favoring natural ingredients, minimal processing, and products that align with their values of health and sustainability.