Publicis India's FlexForward turns OOH waste into useful products

Publicis OOH India, part of Publicis Groupe India, has launched a green initiative, FlexForward, aimed at revolutionising the lifecycle of vinyl flexes used in the Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising industry. This programme addresses the pressing environmental challenges of billboard waste, offering a solution that benefits both communities and the planet.

Flex is a printable plastic material used to create banners, hoardings, and other promotional materials. In partnership with leading NGOs such as Goonj, FlexForward collects post-campaign flexes and repurposes them into eco-friendly utility items, including rain tarps, tote bags, and women's utility pouches. These items are then distributed among marginalised communities, promoting sustainability while creating a positive social impact.

The creative strategy behind FlexForward revolves around the concept of superhero flexes, symbolising transformation, and change. The initiative highlights the community's active role in workshops where the collected flexes are cleaned, cut, and transformed into practical products.

Over 7 lakh sq. ft. of flex in Mumbai and 5 lakh sq. ft. in Delhi have been collected and transformed, preventing tonnes of waste from reaching landfills. The initiative engages local communities in the collection, transformation, and distribution process, creating awareness and fostering collective action.

Sejal Shah, managing director, PMX India, said, “FlexForward brings in sustainability through reuse of the materials for billboards and blends innovation with social responsibility. At the core of our business matrix and goals, is an unwavering commitment to environmental protection, sustainability, positive social change and progress. FlexForward is yet another manifestation of this commitment, taking a bold step in redefining sustainability in advertising. It’s not just about reducing waste; it’s about creating a green movement and empowering communities. This initiative is a testament to the transformative impact of collective action in making a meaningful difference.”

The programme’s impact has been further amplified through social media campaigns, showcasing the transformational journey of repurposed flexes and highlighting the stories of the people and communities it has touched.