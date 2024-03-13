Publicis Play and Hero MotoCorp unite for gaming live-stream event with Hero Xtreme 125R

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The partnership aimed to create experiences for consumers and connect with the GenZ audience.
Publicis Play, Publicis Groupe's dedicated gaming offering in India has teamed up with Hero MotoCorp to introduce an on-ground gaming live-stream event, featuring the recently launched Hero Xtreme 125R. The three-hour gaming event was live-streamed from Hero's Centre for Innovation & Technology in Jaipur, Rajasthan at the second edition of Hero World 2024.
The partnership aimed at creating memorable experiences for consumers. The XTREME 125R seeks to capture the aspirational needs in the mobility of the gen-next customers.
The motorcycle is here to 'Challenge the Extreme', a leap ahead in terms of performance, styling, riding dynamics and safety. And, by integrating the performance of the Hero Xtreme 125R with the thrill of battle royale gaming, the event showcased a fusion of gaming and motorcycling excitement.
Bringing this experience to life, Rooter created an Xtreme Zone, which became the epicentre of live gaming action at the Hero World 2024. From here, India's gaming influencers, including Mortal, GamerFleet, LolzZz, and Dobby, challenged gamers to reach 125 finishes in 125 minutes while playing Battlegrounds Mobile India.
The livestream was simulcasted across Rooter, YouTube & Glance and garnered a viewership of 60,000+, securing a position in the top 50 trending videos in the gaming category on YouTube. This achievement underscores the synergy between the gaming community and motorcycle enthusiasts, bridging the gap between two diverse yet vibrant worlds.
Commenting on this initiative, Ranjivjit Singh, CBO, India Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp, said, "At Hero MotoCorp, we believe that connecting with the sub-culture of the nation is an important ingredient to drive deeper connections with our audience. In India, E-sports is an emerging sub-culture with the GenZ audience- they are not just playing games; they are crafting a new realm of competition, camaraderie, and culture through E-sports. For the launch of Hero XTREME 125R, we identified gaming as a key passion point for our GenZ audience. The synergy between Challenge the Xtreme and Gaming is an indisputable proposition because it will enable our customers to forge bonds, break barriers, and become a canvas for their aspirations."
Jai Lala, CEO of Zenith India said, “Hero MotoCorp's partnership with Publicis Play for the launch of the Hero XTREME 125R demonstrates the sheer power and cutting-edge prowess of our gaming-led marketing approach. By harnessing the dynamic synergy between motorcycles and gaming, we've shattered conventional norms, elevating engagement, and excitement to unprecedented heights."
Hari Krishnan, MD & Head, Publicis Content stated, "We are thrilled to have partnered with Hero MotoCorp to pioneer this unique fusion of gaming and the new product launch. The success of the live stream is a testament to the potential of such innovative approaches in the marketing landscape."
Launched at Hero World 2024, the Hero XTREME 125R combines the agility and versatility of an Xtreme model, with crisply drawn lines, sculpted surfaces and dynamic proportions. It gives Xtreme 125R an athletic, commanding and imposing appearance. The Xtreme 125R is available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships in two variants.