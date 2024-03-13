Publicis Play and Hero MotoCorp unite for gaming live-stream event with Hero Xtreme 125R

Commenting on this initiative, Ranjivjit Singh, CBO, India Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp, said, "At Hero MotoCorp, we believe that connecting with the sub-culture of the nation is an important ingredient to drive deeper connections with our audience. In India, E-sports is an emerging sub-culture with the GenZ audience- they are not just playing games; they are crafting a new realm of competition, camaraderie, and culture through E-sports. For the launch of Hero XTREME 125R, we identified gaming as a key passion point for our GenZ audience. The synergy between Challenge the Xtreme and Gaming is an indisputable proposition because it will enable our customers to forge bonds, break barriers, and become a canvas for their aspirations."