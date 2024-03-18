Pulse Candy's 'Pulse of Compliments' campaign honours local heroes on World Compliment Day

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The campaign aims to highlight the humanity and selflessness of these heroes, attracting attention online and from other brands.
On World Compliment Day, Pulse Candy, a hard-boiled candy brand owned by the DS Group, launched an outdoor campaign honouring the local heroes. Executed and implemented by MOMS Outdoor, a unit of Madison World, the 'Pulse of Compliments' campaign adopted a people-centric approach that extended compliments to individuals whose selfless actions serve as the foundation of communities.
A number of billboards were displayed featuring the late Trilochan Singh (founder of Veerji Ka Dera), Raji Ashok (Chennai's beloved 'Auto Akka'), Aditya Kumar (aka 'Cycle Wale Guruji'), Anoop Khanna (founder of Dadi Ki Rasoi), Prince Mehra (known as ‘Birdman’) and Ravi Shankar (founder of Roti Bank) in their respective cities such as Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Noida, Chandigarh and Bihar.
With this Pulse Candy campaign on ‘World Compliment Day’, DS Group aimed to highlight these unsung heroes and their deeds that convey the essence of humanity and their spirit to go above and beyond for the greater good. In addition to the audience on the street, this gesture not only attracted the attention of the internet, but also of other brands, igniting a ripple of praise and banter.
Arvind Kumar, general manager - marketing, DS Foods, DS Group commented, "Having celebrated World Compliment Day four years in a row, this time, Pass Pass Pulse is approaching it differently by directing focus towards individuals who exemplify selflessness. By harnessing the unique power of compliments, we aim to acknowledge the exceptional contributions of these remarkable individuals. It brings us immense joy to see them receiving the recognition they truly deserve.”
Jayesh Yagnik, CEO, MOMS Outdoor also commented, “We at MOMS are very proud to be part of this extremely thought-provoking campaign in honour of society's noble souls who are the true torchbearers of humankind in this age and time. We were delighted to strategize and execute such an ambitious outdoor campaign for DS Group.”