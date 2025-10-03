PUMA hosts Usain Bolt for 5v5 football in Mumbai with Sunil Chhetri & Bollywood celebrities

The city witnessed a celebration of Indian football as Usain Bolt swapped sprinting spikes for football boots in a 5v5 all-star exhibition match held at Mukesh Mills. PUMA India curated this event to celebrate the country’s football culture, bringing together players from Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC, alongside Bollywood celebrities, in an evening.
Known for his passion for the game, Bolt brought his flair, competitive spirit, and energy to Mumbai. Taking turns across both sides, he thrilled fans with moments of pace and play that proved his love for football is as real as his career on the track.
The evening began with a moment as Bollywood actor and PUMA brand ambassador Kareena Kapoor Khan conducted the toss, which was won by Bengaluru FC. She remained pitch-side through the match, cheering on both teams as the action unfolded.
Commenting on the occasion, the sprinter and PUMA brand ambassador, Usain Bolt, said, “Football has been one of my first loves after track & field, and playing in Mumbai alongside athletes, celebrities, and fans was electric. The passion, the noise, the atmosphere, this is the kind of high that stays with you long after the final whistle."
The game featured some of India’s football talent. From Sunil Chhetri’s sharp passes to Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s saves, and Mumbai City FC stars and PUMA ambassadors Suresh Wangjam, Akash Mishra, and Phurba Lachenpa showcasing their skills, the match blurred the lines between stadium spectacle and pop culture event. Adding to the energy, Bollywood’s names, including Dino Morea and Aparshakti Khurana, brought their star power to the pitch.
Commenting on Bolt’s India tour, Karthik Balagopalan, managing director, PUMA India, said, “Usain Bolt’s visit to India is about celebrating the joy of sport and creating experiences that fans will remember forever. With this unique football match, PUMA brought together icons from sport and entertainment on one stage, with our partner clubs Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC making it even more special. As a sports-first brand, PUMA India has always pushed boundaries to create unforgettable moments for fans, and this match was our way of celebrating football fandom in the country."