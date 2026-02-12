PUMA India, Bumble and HYROX launch fitness-led dating event

Sports brand PUMA India, dating app Bumble and global fitness race brand HYROX have come together to launch a new fitness-led dating format for singles in India this Valentine’s Day. The event will take place on February 14 at Phoenix Marketcity in Bengaluru, bringing together fitness-curious singles aged between 21–35 years for a beginner-friendly HYROX challenge followed by a social mixer.

The collaboration builds on the PUMA x Bumble partnership in India since 2024, which has curated several community sporting experiences. With HYROX joining the initiative, the brands aim to amplify a culture of movement, connection and shared participation through an offline activation.

The day-long event will feature a bespoke mini HYROX challenge that blends short runs with functional workout stations, designed to make the format accessible, inclusive and fun for participants. The concept is built around the idea of “Break a sweat first, Break the ice after”, positioning sport as a medium for real-world interactions among singles.

For PUMA India, the collaboration reinforces the sports brand’s approach of creating unique culture-led properties through sport. HYROX is also seeing growing momentum in India, with participation said to be doubling event-to-event. Bumble’s research on dating behaviours in India indicates that nearly half of singles actively seek fitness or wellness activities as part of their dating life, with many finding sporty-first dates appealing.

Shreya Sachdev, Head of Marketing, PUMA India, said, "At PUMA we have always believed in the power of sport to forge meaningful connections. Continuing our approach of creating innovative culture-led platforms through sport, we are excited to leverage our existing partnerships with both HYROX and Bumble respectively, to bring a unique format of engaging singles this Valentine’s Day. Expect fun, fitness and matching wavelengths.”

Bumble’s Chief Marketing Officer, Neela Pal, said: “We’re seeing a clear desire for real, meaningful connections when people meet in real life. Shared interests are often where those connections start, and fitness in particular creates easy common ground. Through our partnership with PUMA and HYROX, we’re excited to support singles in India in meeting others who share their passion for fitness in a way that feels natural, confident and pressure-free.”

Deepak Raj, Country Head, HYROX India, added, “What makes HYROX special in India is the community that grows with every event. People seek fitness experiences that connect them, not just workouts that exhaust them. Our partnership with PUMA India and Bumble helps bring that spirit of shared effort to a wider audience through a fun, beginner-friendly HYROX mini-challenge. It is about creating genuine connections through movement, because shared effort is often the best ice-breaker.”

PUMA is the official apparel and footwear partner for HYROX races worldwide under a multi-year deal and works closely with the HYROX team to build the sport in India. PUMA India and Bumble teamed up in 2024 and have since created multiple on-ground experiences aimed at inspiring social connections through sport and running.