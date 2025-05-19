PUMA India inks multi-year deal with NEB Sports as official sportswear partner for Mumbai & Bengaluru marathons

Sports brand PUMA India has partnered with the Mumbai Half Marathon and the Wipro Bengaluru Marathon as their official sportswear partner.

The 8th Mumbai Half Marathon is scheduled for August 17, while the Wipro Bengaluru Marathon, in its 12th edition this year, will take place on September 21. Through this strategic tie-up, PUMA India will deliver a 360-degree experience that includes access to expert-led training runs, race-day performance gear, and on-ground support to participants during and after the race. With this, the sports brand has strengthened its presence in India’s rapidly expanding running community—one that is evolving from a recreational activity into a lifestyle and a cultural force.

Commenting on the partnership, Karthik Balagopalan, managing director of PUMA India, said, “The sport of Running is transforming India—shaping lifestyles, building communities, and redefining competition. Our partnership with NEB marks PUMA’s deeper commitment to fuel this momentum. India has an extremely vibrant community of close to 3 million registered runners and double-digit growth in marquee events like the Mumbai and Wipro Marathons. We think it is a fantastic opportunity to empower them to chase their goals and go the distance. This partnership further strengthens our commitment to push and elevate the evolution of running in the country.”

Speaking on the occasion, Nagaraj Adiga, CMD - NEB Sports, said, "We are thrilled to welcome PUMA India on board as our official sportswear partner. At NEB Sports, we have always believed in creating inclusive, eco-conscious sporting experiences that go beyond the racetrack. This association marks an exciting chapter in fostering a culture of health and wellness across communities. Together, we aim to inspire more people to lace up and hit the roads with passion and purpose.”

PUMA’s contribution to the running ecosystem in India goes beyond sponsorships. The brand has powered iconic races like the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, challenged high-altitude conditions at the Ladakh Marathon, and expanded its reach through the Adani Marathon. In 2024 alone, PUMA India executed over 250 Training Runs across cities and introduced unique formats like the PUMA x Bumble Singles Run — cementing its position as a sports brand deeply invested in India’s running culture.