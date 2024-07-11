PUMA India partners with Indian Olympic Association, launches OOH campaign for Paris 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
PUMA India announced a partnership with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as their Official Footwear Partner for the Paris Olympics. This collaboration includes providing over 100 Indian athletes with PUMA’s top-tier footwear and sports accessories. Additionally, PUMA has launched a major outdoor campaign to celebrate India’s participation in the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Through this partnership, Indian athletes will receive essential gear, including podium and travel footwear, trolleys, backpacks, sippers, yoga mats, headbands, wristbands, socks, and towels. Notably, 45 of these athletes form the PUMA contingent, making it the largest squad representing a brand in India this year.
Karthik Balagopalan, managing director of PUMA India, expressed the brand’s commitment to supporting Indian athletes. “PUMA is dedicated to empowering athletes to surpass their limits and achieve their full potential. Through our partnership with the Indian Olympic Association, we will provide athletes with best-in-class footwear and sports accessories, aiming to support their pursuit of excellence at the Paris Olympics,” he stated.
Balagopalan hopes this initiative will inspire other aspiring athletes across India.
Dr. PT Usha, president of the Indian Olympic Association, highlighted the importance of this collaboration. “Equipped with PUMA’s top-quality shoes and accessories, our athletes will be primed to compete at the highest level. The IOA is deeply committed to enhancing India’s medal prospects at the Paris Olympics, and such collaborations are a crucial step towards achieving that goal,” she remarked.
The campaign, titled See the Game Like We Do, features renowned athletes such as double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu, Olympic bronze medalist and hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, and Asian Games medalist Kishore Jena. It aims to unite the nation in support of Indian athletes by showcasing their extraordinary achievements through a series of outdoor spectacles in Mumbai.
PV Sindhu’s smash at 349 kmph, visualised across the coaches of Mumbai’s Central Line trains.
Kishore Jena’s best throw of 87.54 meters, commemorated on a skyscraper-sized structure in Prabhadevi.
PR Sreejesh’s lightning-fast reflexes, illustrated on a digital billboard on the Eastern Express Highway.
Shreya Sachdev, associate director & head of marketing at PUMA India, emphasised the campaign’s goal to honor and support Indian athletes. “This campaign honours the hard work and dedication of our champion players as we stand united in support of them while they take on the world stage. Together, let's celebrate their journey to success,” she said.
Javelin champion and PUMA ambassador Kishore Jena also expressed his excitement. “Support from the fans always plays a critical role for athletes in big tournaments, and it's heartening to see a global brand like PUMA come forward with this amazing campaign to unite the whole nation, encouraging Indian athletes as we chase Olympic glory,” he stated.
PUMA’s support extends to athletes such as professional sport shooter Sift Kaur Samra and equestrian Anush Agarwalla, who will benefit from the same world-class gear used by legendary Olympians like Usain Bolt and Merlene Ottey.
Samra acknowledged the impact of PUMA’s products on performance. "I understand that sports demand both physical and mental strength, especially at events like the Olympics where focus is crucial. Having world-class products gives confidence and positively influences performances. PUMA has been trusted by champion athletes worldwide, and I’m thrilled that they’re supporting Indian athletes’ Paris 2024 dream,” she commented.