PUMA India partners with Ladakh Marathon to conquer high altitude challenge

Commenting on the occasion, Karthik Balagopalan, managing director, PUMA India, said, “Running is one of the fastest growing sports globally and India’s vibrant running community exemplifies this trend. As a brand, PUMA is heavily invested in running as a sport and as the running culture has its web spread around the world, we at PUMA are committed to help make India one of the epicenters in the long run. Ladakh Marathon is an exceptional terrain, and we are extremely excited to provide the participating runners with high-quality performance gear and race day tees, as the official sportswear partner. This marathon set amidst the majestic mountains is bound to be a memorable experience for the collective, and we are confident that PUMA’s association will elevate every mile to the top."