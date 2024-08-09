PUMA India partners with Ladakh Marathon to conquer high altitude challenge

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The 11th Ladakh Marathon, one of the most challenging high-altitude marathons in the world, will be held from September 5th to 8th, 2024. The event will feature 6,218 runners from around the globe competing in six categories on a demanding course.
PUMA India will enhance the Ladakh Marathon by providing Race Day Tees (RDT) and performance gear for participants. The brand will supply inner thermals to all general runners and specialised gear, including beanies, caps, upper thermals, and jackets, to 390 runners in the Ultra Category. The RDTs will come in two colors—Glowing Red and Yellow Alert—and will be distributed to 6,000 runners across six race categories.
Commenting on the occasion, Karthik Balagopalan, managing director, PUMA India, said, “Running is one of the fastest growing sports globally and India’s vibrant running community exemplifies this trend. As a brand, PUMA is heavily invested in running as a sport and as the running culture has its web spread around the world, we at PUMA are committed to help make India one of the epicenters in the long run. Ladakh Marathon is an exceptional terrain, and we are extremely excited to provide the participating runners with high-quality performance gear and race day tees, as the official sportswear partner. This marathon set amidst the majestic mountains is bound to be a memorable experience for the collective, and we are confident that PUMA’s association will elevate every mile to the top."
The Ladakh Marathon features the Silk Route Ultra, a 122-kilometer race that begins in the Nubra Valley at 10,700 feet and climbs to the Khardungla Pass at 17,618 feet, higher than Everest Base Camp. This year, 68 elite ultra-runners will compete in this challenging race, which is regarded as one of the toughest endurance events globally. Historically, less than 50% of participants have completed the Silk Route Ultra, with only four women finishing within the cut-off time.
The Khardungla Challenge, another highlight of the marathon, has grown significantly since its inception. This year, 311 participants - including a record of 40 women - will tackle this high-altitude event. Since its debut in 2012 with just 11 local runners, the marathon has expanded remarkably, reflecting its increasing global prominence.
In addition to the ultra-distance events, the Ladakh marathon has a variety of distances to cater to different levels of runners: about 700 participants will compete in the full marathon (42.195 kilometers); 1,119 in the half marathon (21.0975 kilometers); 1,930 in the 11.2-kilometer race; and 1,690 in the 5-kilometer Run for Fun.
Commenting on the event’s evolution, Shri Chewang Motup, founder and race director, Ladakh Marathon said, “It’s truly heartening to witness the evolution of the Ladakh Marathon into a vibrant festival over the years. Participants are returning annually, starting their LM journey with the 11.2km and 21km races, progressing to the full marathon, and ultimately conquering the Khardungla Challenge. Most importantly, the Ladakh Marathon's fostering of local youth talent. We are proud that in this short span of 10 years, Ladakhi runners have risen to become some of India’s elite athletes. Notably, Jigmet Dolma has represented India internationally, and many promising upcoming talented young runners are securing podium finishes at various marathons across the country.”