Puma to sponsor and equip 400 Indian athletes, partners with the Athletics Federation of India

Commenting on this landmark deal, Arne Freundt, CEO, PUMA SE, said, “More than 75 years ago, PUMA’s founder Rudolf Dassler had the vision to develop products for athletes that would give them the speed, the agility and the nimbleness of a puma. We are excited that we can now bring this spirit to the Athletics Federation of India. India is one of the most dynamic markets and we hope that by achieving success with the Athletics Federation of India, we can together inspire the next generation of athletes.”