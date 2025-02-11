Punjab Kings extends partnership with Avon Cycles for IPL 2025

Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings and Avon Cycles announced the renewal of their association for the second consecutive year. Avon Cycles, which partnered with Punjab Kings in 2020 and 2024, has renewed the partnership for 2025.

Shri Onkar Singh Pahwa, CMD, Avon Cycles, said, "Avon Cycles has been a symbol of trust and endurance for generations, just as cricket holds a timeless place in our hearts. Our partnership with Punjab Kings reflects our commitment to building a legacy that inspires future champions.”

As part of the partnership, initiatives will engage cricket fans through campaigns focused on fitness and sustainability.

Rishi Pahwa, joint MD, of Avon Cycles, said, "Leadership is about inspiring action and uniting people towards a common goal — values that Avon Cycles and Punjab Kings share. Together, we aim to lead by example, pushing boundaries and achieving greatness"

Mandeep Pahwa, ED, Avon Cycles, added, "Cricket and cycling are more than just sports—they’re pathways to a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through our partnership with Punjab Kings, we aspire to champion fitness and encourage everyone to pedal towards a better tomorrow."

Satish Menon, CEO of Punjab Kings said, “We are delighted to continue our association with the Punjab-based brand. We are always eager to promote Indian brands with a local presence. The renewal of the partnership will strengthen our relationship with fans and help us remain connected.”