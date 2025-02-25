Punjab Kings name Kshema General Insurance as official IPL partner

Punjab Kings has announced Kshema General Insurance as its ‘Official General Insurance Partner’ for the upcoming IPL season. The partnership focuses on engaging fans.

As part of the partnership, the Kshema logo will feature on the playing and practice kits of the Punjab Kings team. Kshema Secure Hands, a digital initiative, will showcase the best fielding efforts by Punjab Kings players in IPL 2025.

Speaking about the partnership, Bhaskar Thakur, CMO, Kshema General Insurance said, “We are excited to partner with Punjab Kings as they embark on their journey for the new season. Punjab Kings have always been connected to their roots and have brought joy to their legion of fans with their exciting brand of cricket. It was a natural fit for us as we, too, strive for customer welfare with our industry-first insurance products. This association allows us to reach cricketing fans across the country and create awareness about insurance. I wish the team the best for the new season.”

Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon added, “We are delighted to partner with Kshema General Insurance this season. This collaboration will create meaningful opportunities that benefit both brands and drive mutual growth.”



Kshema will launch a marketing campaign to promote its partnership and the "Kshema Secure Hands" initiative, engaging fans across India.