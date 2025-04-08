Punjab Kings partners with MoEngage

In order to enhance fan experiences, Punjab Kings has officially partnered with MoEngage. This collaboration will help the brand in building a loyal fan base by unifying customer data and enabling omnichannel engagement. The brand will now automate customer journeys across multiple touchpoints.

The brand also aims to use the MoEngage platform to gain insights into website viewer engagement and gather customer feedback and referrals. Additionally, Punjab Kings plans to utilise website personalisation based on retention cohorts and drive targeted merchandise campaigns.

Commenting on the partnership, Saurabh Arora, chief commercial officer from Punjab Kings stated, “We are excited to collaborate with MoEngage as we strive to create deeper connections with our fans. By utilizing their advanced analytics and personalization features, we are looking forward to providing our supporters with more enriching experiences that resonate with them. Without an integrated martech platform by our side, it was challenging to engage with our audience effectively. However, MoEngage has stepped in and addressed all our requirements, ensuring that we can now connect with our fans in a more meaningful and impactful way.”

Shivangi Boghani, vice president of sales- India at MoEngage, also noted, “We are proud to partner with Punjab Kings, a team that embodies passion and dedication. This collaboration will empower them to enhance their customer engagement through data-driven insights, ultimately fostering a stronger bond with their fanbase. We believe that with the right technology, sports franchises can significantly elevate their engagement strategies to deliver exceptional experiences. This partnership not only enhances the fan experience but also sets a new standard for engagement within the sports industry.”

The partnership is expected to significantly improve Punjab Kings' engagement efforts, ensuring that fans experience relevant and personalised interactions that enhance brand loyalty during the cricket season and beyond.