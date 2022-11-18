Qatar bans beer at the FIFA World Cup

Move flattens Budweiser’s $75 million sponsorship deal with the football governing body.
Qatar has banned beer sales at the eight stadiums set to host the FIFA World Cup matches. It has permitted the sale of only non-alcoholic beer.
The announcement impacts Budweiser which had the exclusive rights to sell beer at the tournament. The New York Times says the beer giant “pays FIFA $75 million for each four-year World Cup cycle.”
It has been a sponsor of the marquee event for the last 35 years and the ban means FIFA will be in breach of the sponsorship.
"A larger number of fans are attending from across the Middle East and South Asia, where alcohol doesn’t play such a large role in the culture,” a source told Reuters under the conditions of anonymity. "The thinking was that, for many fans, the presence of alcohol would not create an enjoyable experience."
The FIFA World Cup guide says ticket holders will have access to Budweiser, Budweiser Zero, and Coca-Cola products within the stadium perimeter at the Brand Activation Areas three hours prior to kick-off when the gates open and one hour after the final whistle.
However, all of this may not matter because the iconic red fridges cooling the Budweiser beer will disappear and blue fridges selling Budweiser 0.0 will end up taking their place.
Photo courtesy: Victor Freitas at Pexels