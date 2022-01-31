Quaker Oats cooks up a new logo and packaging design

Bauddhayan 'Buddy' Mukherji, Director, Little Lamb Films, said “You have heard "Life is a race" a thousand times but the 'how' is what you will see for the first time with this film. Bringing the metaphor alive in its purest form we recreated an entire day, one's daily lap, on an actual racetrack. Building on the moments like the daily rush, office meetings, an evening with friends etc. on an actual 400m track to give audiences a first-hand experience of how the right fuel enables you to win your day.”