Quaker Oats cooks up a new logo and packaging design

The new pack design has a QR code at the back of the pack; scan to try new Oats recipes.
PepsiCo-owned Quaker Oats, a leading packaged Oats brand, has changed its packaging design and logo. It is the first major change from the brand since its India launch in 2006.
As per a press release from the brand, it has “brought in stronger health benefits, enhanced visual appeal and a QR code at the back of the pack to try new Oats recipes every day.”
Quaker Oats in India competes with Saffola, Kellogg’s, Baggry’s in the breakfast oats segment.
To highlight this change and to convert millennials as consumers of oats, the brand has released an ad.
Sonam B Vij, Associate Director and Category Head – Quaker Portfolio, PepsiCo India said, “The youth today have hectic lifestyles with little or no time for the right nutrition. With this new campaign, we want to motivate millennials to be the Real Fit and effortlessly ace the race of life by starting their day right. With what we have witnessed over the past few months, we know this message is more relevant than before.”
“A bowl of Quaker Oats offers warmth, nutritious goodness and lasting energy, thus providing the fuel to take on the abundant opportunities’ life has to offer while enjoying it. This campaign will help us to deliver this iconic message in a fresh and modern way. We hope to continue empowering our audience with the goodness of Oats and providing #FuelForTheRealFit.”
“In today’s world, life often feels like a race! With every challenge and twist, we race to win. And the nutritious energy of a bowl of Quaker Oats for breakfast is the perfect start to play strong and emerge victorious. Grab your bowl of Quaker Oats and give yourself this advantage”, said Ritu Nakra, Senior Vice President, Wunderman Thompson.
Bauddhayan 'Buddy' Mukherji, Director, Little Lamb Films, said “You have heard "Life is a race" a thousand times but the 'how' is what you will see for the first time with this film. Bringing the metaphor alive in its purest form we recreated an entire day, one's daily lap, on an actual racetrack. Building on the moments like the daily rush, office meetings, an evening with friends etc. on an actual 400m track to give audiences a first-hand experience of how the right fuel enables you to win your day.”
AGENCY CREDITS
Creative Agency: Wunderman Thompson
WPP Lead - PepsiCo Foods, India: Ritu Nakra
Chief Creative Officer: Senthil Kumar
Executive Creative Director: Sumati Singh
Strategy Leads: Atishi Pradhan & Arnab Datta Chaudhuri
Creative Directors: Reshna Banerjee & Sumonto Ghosh
Account Management: Binay Mehra & Gunik Kaur Gambhir
Production House: Little Lamb Films
Director: Bauddhayan 'Buddy' Mukherji
Producer: Avishek Ghosh
Associate Producer: Sushant Tambe
