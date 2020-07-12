Quick chat with Vinay Subramanyam, marketing head, Britannia Industries

With the insight that homemakers are 'everyday athletes' eager to transform every window of free time to a window of opportunity to do and be more, Britannia Marie Gold launched the My Start-up initiative last year (2019). Its aim was to support women in their journey from being a homemaker to the maker of many things. Under the aegis of this initiative, business ideas from India’s homemakers were invited, and 10 of them (together) were rewarded a financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to start their own businesses.