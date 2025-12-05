Quick commerce drives 45% of festive purchases: WPP Media–Meta consumer study

WPP Media India, in partnership with Meta, has released a new CPAS Playbook that maps how quick commerce is reshaping consumer behaviour across categories. The report shows that quick commerce now accounts for 45% of festive purchases and nearly two-thirds of online grocery orders, with adoption rising fastest in smaller cities at 8–9% annually.

Advertisment

Built using consumer insights, brand performance data, retailer inputs and Meta platform signals, the Playbook outlines how discovery-led shopping is collapsing the distance between inspiration and purchase.

Shift from planned buying to instant purchases

According to the study, 91% of internet users are aware of quick commerce services, and more than half used them in the week before the survey. While grocery remains the largest driver, categories such as fashion accessories and bags have crossed ₹40 crore a month, doubling in the last six months. The report highlights how consumers increasingly move from discovery to checkout in a single session, prompting brands to adopt full-funnel planning models.

The playbook features case studies from consumer brands using collaborative ads.

Coca-cola saw a 39% improvement in ROAS for its sugar-free portfolio, with a 2.5x higher conversion rate compared to broad audiences and 40% lower acquisition costs.

Britannia deployed a full-funnel CPAS strategy across Blinkit, Swiggy, Zepto and other partners. The brand reported a 45% quarter-on-quarter drop in Cost Per Purchase and ROAS improvements from 0.6 to 1.0, with some campaigns delivering up to 5x ROAS and 60% lower CPP.

Ashwin Padmanabhan, COO, South Asia, WPP Media, said the growth of quick commerce has “compressed the purchase journey” and that catalogue integration and optimisation are delivering stronger outcomes across categories.

Prasanth Kumar, CEO – South Asia, WPP Media, said the Playbook outlines how brands can connect brand-building and conversion to drive measurable results.

Gaurav Jeet Singh, director, agencies and VC Partnerships (India), Meta, said the convergence of discovery and commerce is accelerating, and CPAS allows marketers to build measurable and scalable commerce pathways on Meta.

CPAS Playbook

The Playbook outlines best practices for linking discovery on Meta platforms to conversions on retailer apps. It details catalogue-powered campaigns, real-time optimisation and measurement frameworks. According to the companies, CPAS has delivered a 24% year-on-year improvement in ROAS across campaigns.

Key findings:-

• Quick commerce accounts for nearly two-thirds of online grocery orders.

• 75% of shoppers report higher unplanned purchases driven by discovery.

• Categories such as fashion accessories and bags have doubled in six months.

• Commerce has become a full-funnel driver across awareness, consideration and conversion.

• Awareness of quick commerce stands at 91%, with weekly usage among more than half of internet users.

• Growth opportunities extend beyond grocery to kitchen essentials, health and household products.