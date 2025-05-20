Quirky icons, myriad influencers & a bunch of Jibbitz: Crocs courts the Gen Z women

What do Karan Johar, Justin Bieber, Jackie Shroff, Orry and Bad Bunny have in common beyond their ties to show business? It is what they wear on their feet. All have been seen wearing or endorsing Crocs, the American footwear brand that the world both adores and derides with equal fervour.

Their selection is no accident but a calculated decision based on the distinctiveness of their personalities. This lies at the heart of Crocs’ marketing strategy: to champion individuality and self-expression.

Who better to embody this than the names in question? Johar is the quintessential darling of Bollywood enthusiasts, Jackie’s eco-conscious bhidu persona resonates with digital audiences, and Orry? He simply remains unapologetically himself.

Crocs entered the Indian market in 2007 and now operates within a footwear sector that IMARC, a market-research firm, valued at USD 18.77 billion in 2024. The industry is projected to grow to USD 46.02 billion by 2033.

Its clogs, priced between Rs 4,000 and Rs 8,000, are a key product offering.

In a market crowded with established brands and a glut of counterfeit Crocs lookalikes, the American footwear firm is setting its sights on the wallets of Gen Z women.

The first step in courting this demographic was the appointment of actress Rashmika Mandanna as Crocs’ inaugural brand ambassador. “She has an energetic, relatable and distinctly fresh persona that aligns well with the Crocs spirit. She has broad appeal across India and a strong connection with young female consumers,” says Yann Le Bozec, head of international marketing at Crocs.

“The young female consumer is very important to our brand, so we aim to position the classic Croc as a fashion icon,” says Bozec. The company has launched several campaigns to present the footwear as a style statement. He recalls Valentine’s Day 2024, when Crocs featured Shroff and Orry showing off their Jibbitz, they are charms used to accessorise the shoes.

Yann Le Bozec

Alongside celebrity endorsements, Crocs is turning to influencers to foster relatability with consumers and relevance within niche communities. “Our strategy involves working with different tiers of influencers who can forge authentic connections with their audiences,” says Bozec. Think travel or gaming, where creators weave the brand seamlessly into their content.

Rainy shoes, are they not?

Despite advertising campaigns and influencer promotions, many consumers continue to view Crocs as quintessential monsoon footwear. It is a perception that conflicts with the brand’s effort to reposition itself as a fashion accessory.

“I believe they are the best shoes for the monsoon season,” says Bozec. To establish Crocs as a year-round choice, he adds, “We have a strong pipeline of product innovation designed to make our shoes suitable for a variety of occasions.”

He sees Jibbitz as a defining accessory that sets Crocs apart as a distinctive footwear brand. From simple expressions to pop-culture icons, the possibilities for personalisation are vast. India-specific Jibbitz are not beyond consideration, he notes.

Crocs has a broad distribution network in India, with its products available at company-owned outlets, on e-commerce platforms and through quick-commerce channels. “We operate a large fleet of Crocs-owned stores, where we aim to offer the best brand experience and representation,” says Bozec.

He cites the brand’s Holi campaign this year, featuring actress Prathibha Rana, as an example of the kind of representation it seeks to convey.

On the matter of counterfeit sellers peddling imitation Crocs on the streets, he notes that legal action is the natural course, along with continued product innovation.

When it comes to marketing, the brand remains resolutely social-first, using these platforms to listen to fans, engage with them and turn insights into action. Instagram is its preferred channel.

By harnessing the power of quirky personalities and Jibbitz, the brand is staking claim not just as monsoon footwear, but as a year-round fashion statement. Whether this strategy will win over the Gen Z women remains to be seen, but Crocs is certainly putting its best foot forward.