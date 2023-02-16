Rage Coffee and Keventers shake hands for the new product offering

It will be available in 200 Keventers outlets in India.
Rage Coffee and Keventers have partnered to create classily cool shakes infused in a bottle together to create the hazelnut cold coffee.
The new flavor, born from the collaboration of one of the fastest-growing caffeine innovation FMCG companies in India and one of the most iconic milkshake brands in the country, will be available for consumption at more than 200 Keventers outlets in India.
Commenting on the collaboration, Bharat Sethi, founder and CEO of Rage Coffee said, “Rage Coffee is all about flavor experimentation, innovation and a maverick mindset. This is the millennial outlook that we have imbibed into our ethos. However, we also understand that heritage and history have a role to play in the creation of something special. With that in mind, we have collaborated with Keventers, one of the biggest and oldest milkshake brands in India, to bring a brand new caffeine experience. We hope to see our fans flocking out in numbers to try the Hazelnut Cold Coffee and enjoy the luscious energy of Rage Coffee and the creamy goodness of Keventers in a bottle.”
"We are thrilled to partner with one of India's leading coffee brands to create a product infused with love and warmth for our audience. As a brand, we are committed to making innovative products & with our aim to create a remarkable cold coffee experience, we believe that Rage Coffee is the perfect match! We are optimistic that the Hazelnut Cold Coffee will be a brewtiful addition to our menu", says Aman Arora, co-Founder, and CMO, Keventers.