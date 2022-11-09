Rage Coffee enters snacking segment with the launch of caffeine bars and cookies

Rage Coffee will continue to be on the march within the healthy snacking market and introduce a diverse range of snacks.
Rage Coffee, a Delhi-based caffeine innovation FMCG company that manufactures, markets, and distributes innovative packaged caffeine related products, has announced the launch of three exciting new snacks – Coffee Peanut Bars, Caffeine Almond Bars, and Chocolate Oats Cookies. These munchables provide consumers with apt options in the healthy snacking category as all of them are gluten-free and crafted with natural premium ingredients and contain no preservatives or colorants. These snacks are very handy and have been created for the fitness age where they can be consumed on-the-go. Rage Coffee will continue to be on the march within the healthy snacking market and introduce a diverse range of snacks.
The Coffee Peanut Bars are a flavorful delight with heavy nutty goodness packed to the brim with delectable coffee flavor. Its satiably gluten-free bite is enough to keep the consumer fuelled for the long run. The scrumptiously nutty bar is priced at INR 99 for the single pack and INR 495 for a 200 gm bundled pack of five.
The Caffeine Almond Bars come with 90 grams of caffeine, high-quality almonds and peanuts and wrapped in a rich nougat base. This snack with an irresistible caffeine kick comes at INR 99 for the single pack and INR 495 for a 150 gm bundled pack of five.
Chocolate Oats Cookies come abrim with the flavorsome chocolate and healthy oats. These craft cookies are artisanal in every bite with a gluten-free character fuelled with antioxidants, minerals, and fibers. It provides the ultimate guilt-free indulgence. The heartily delectable taste of chocolate and oats mashed into a crisp cookie is available in a 100 gram pack priced at INR 199.
“Rage Coffee’s core identity has always been to be recognized as a consumer feedback driven caffeine innovation brand. With the introduction of these three super healthy snacks, we are entering the snacking category with the promise of providing the absolute best to millions of our consumers, who are called as Ragers. We have received an overwhelming response to all our products till now, and we hope to keep creating a revolutionary rack of snacks that are purpose-built for health-conscious consumers.” Bharat Sethi, founder and CEO of Rage Coffee was quoted saying.