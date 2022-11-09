Rage Coffee enters snacking segment with the launch of caffeine bars and cookies

Rage Coffee, a Delhi-based caffeine innovation FMCG company that manufactures, markets, and distributes innovative packaged caffeine related products, has announced the launch of three exciting new snacks – Coffee Peanut Bars, Caffeine Almond Bars, and Chocolate Oats Cookies. These munchables provide consumers with apt options in the healthy snacking category as all of them are gluten-free and crafted with natural premium ingredients and contain no preservatives or colorants. These snacks are very handy and have been created for the fitness age where they can be consumed on-the-go. Rage Coffee will continue to be on the march within the healthy snacking market and introduce a diverse range of snacks.