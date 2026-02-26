Raj Cooling Systems appoints Bhagyashree for Kiozy+ air purifiers

Raj Cooling Systems Private has appointed actor Bhagyashree as brand ambassador for its newly launched Kiozy+ air purifier collection.

The company said the Kiozy+ range is designed for residential and commercial spaces and aims to address indoor air quality concerns in urban areas. The product is positioned as part of the company’s expansion into the wellness and lifestyle segment.

According to the company, the air purifier is designed to filter dust, allergens and other pollutants from indoor air. The launch comes amid rising concerns over air pollution levels in several Tier 1 cities.

Speaking about the launch, Kalpesh Manubhai Ramoliya said: "At Raj Cooling Systems, we believe that clean air is a basic necessity, not a privilege. With Kiozy+, we want to empower families and professionals to take control of their indoor environment and protect their health. Our product demonstrates our dedication to developing new ideas while delivering products of high quality that benefit our customers' health."

Bhagyashree Dassani expressed her opinion by said: "Clean air has a direct impact on our immunity and overall health. The Kiozy+ system uses an intelligent design that delivers air purification through its comfortable living spaces and attractive design elements, which create a healthy environment. I am delighted to be associated with a brand that truly prioritizes healthier living."