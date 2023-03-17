Rajasthan Royals announce Luminous Power Technologies as Title Sponsor for IPL 2023 season

Neelima Burra, senior VP and chief strategy, Transformation and Marketing Officer added, “Luminous is a No.1 brand in energy solutions market. With the evolution of power quality, power consumption, and per capita income in India, power back-up needs have been marking a shift towards residential solar as well as higher KVA ranges and Luminous is on a mission to accelerate growth in coming years, shaping the Luminous of Future – Luminous 3.0. A range of strategic initiatives have been laid out across businesses and brands to drive this transformation journey and position Luminous as a global Prosumer-Tech player that is Transforming the world of sustainable energy and Powering happier homes. IPL and RR collaboration is very valuable as it will helps us strengthen our brand in India in every household in India”.