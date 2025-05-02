Rajasthan Royals announce Myntra as the official ‘Fashion Partner’

Rajasthan Royals have partnered with Myntra as the official "Fashion Partner". This association aims to offer fans a unique experience combining fashion and cricket.

Advertisment

Myntra will launch a dedicated storefront for Rajasthan Royals, featuring a 'Pink Zone' with the team's 'Pink Promise' jersey and pink-themed merchandise. The Royals' Pink Promise focuses on supporting women-led transformation in Rajasthan.

The RR Corner on Myntra’s Sports Hub will offer fans sports-inspired fashion to showcase their Rajasthan Royals pride. The collaboration aims to inspire fans to lead a more active lifestyle.

Speaking about the initiative, Jayanti Ganguly, vice president of category management at Myntra, said, “Cricket brings the entire country together, and by associating with Rajasthan Royals, we are excited to bring fashion for all the cricket lovers in India. With the RR Pink Zone and unique merchandise, we’re making ‘Royals-inspired’ fashion a statement—bold, exciting, and accessible to all.”

Speaking about the initiative, Dwijendra Parashar, head - marketing, Rajasthan Royals, said, “Cricket is more than just a sport—it’s a lifestyle, and with Myntra, we’re delighted to be making Royals-inspired fashion more accessible to our fan community. The RR Pink Zone offers exciting new styles and will significantly increase the reach of our merchandise - which is an important touch point with our fans.”