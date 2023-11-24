Rajasthan Royals extends association with Luminous Power Technologies

The Luminous logo will be displayed on the front of the Rajasthan Royals' official jersey and training kits.
The franchise Rajasthan Royals, owned by Royals Sports Group, and energy solutions provider Luminous Power Technologies have announced that they will continue their partnership for the next two seasons. Luminous will remain the team's Title Sponsor. The Luminous logo will be displayed on the front of the Rajasthan Royals' official jersey and training kits. Additionally, the two brands are collaborating to promote sustainability initiatives in Rajasthan and make a positive impact on the community.
Commenting on the extension of the partnership, Jake Lush McCrum, chief executive officer, Rajasthan Royals, said, “After our successful partnership last year where we helped strengthen Luminous' national and global footprint through impactful collaborations, we are delighted to have signed this two-year extension. Our values are deeply aligned and the social impact that we intend to create through effectively activating solar energy and enriching livelihoods in communities across Rajasthan is incredibly exciting! The renewal of our partnership gives us both the opportunity to deeply engage with our fans and consumers throughout the year and drive incredible life-changing campaigns while innovating together every step of the way."
Preeti Bajaj, managing director & chief executive officer, Luminous Power Technologies said, "As a brand, we continuously explore meaningful associations which help us establish a deeper connection with our stakeholders. As Luminous takes center stage on the Rajasthan Royals team's official playing kits, this collaboration represents more than a sponsorship; it reflects the mutual respect and alignment of both brands and reiterates our dedication to nurturing a sporting ecosystem via strategic partnerships. Together, we forge a compelling alliance, poised to drive innovation, champion sustainability, and catalyze positive change within individuals and communities. Luminous has consistently been drawn to the spirit of high performance, and partnering with the Royals, an epitome of excellence, aligns seamlessly with our brand philosophy. This extension not only acknowledges the triumphs of our past season but propels us into a future filled with exciting possibilities."
Neelima Burra, chief strategy transformation & marketing officer, Luminous Power Technologies said, “Cricket is not merely a sport in India. It's an emotion. Sporting spirit is at the core of our brand building efforts. Luminous has had a long association with Sachin Tendulkar, who has been our brand ambassador for years now. We also have the current world batting champion Virat Kohli as the brand ambassador for Amaze. Both associations reflect our strong commitment to cricketing excellence in the country. By associating with one of the best cricket teams as part of the most-watched sporting events in India, Luminous created yet another opportunity to gain exposure among millions of cricket fans. In 2023, the sponsorship enabled Luminous to tap into a large audience and create a strong brand recall, which led to an increase in brand awareness and consideration. This has created good engagement and excitement among our teams and our dealer network and helped us to boost sales and revenue growth. Extending this partnership will not only further strengthen our brand identity but also engagement with our consumers and customers.”