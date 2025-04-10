Rajasthan Royals join hands with str8bat

Rajasthan Royals has officially named str8bat as its Skilling Partner for the 2025 IPL season. This partnership cements Royals’ position as the first IPL franchise to deeply integrate artificial intelligence and deep-tech across its player scouting, training, and performance programs.

Speaking about the collaboration, Alok Chitre, chief business officer, Rajasthan Royals said, “What makes this partnership meaningful is not just their cutting-edge tech, but how seamlessly it plugs into our philosophy of continuous learning and high-performance. Together, we’re building a model where every insight has the power to shape strategy, accelerate development, and unlock new levels of excellence."

Speaking about using str8bat in team training, Vikram Rathour, batting coach, Rajasthan Royals said, "str8bat’s real-time, data-driven insights allow us to spot micro improvements in technique while also shaping macro strategies that carry through from the nets to live matches. It’s not just about refining a shot—it’s about transforming a player’s entire approach to the game. This could very well be cricket’s Moneyball moment, marking a seismic shift towards data-led decision-making in the sport.”

At the heart of this revolution is str8bat’s patented, camera-less bat sensor, which captures multiple parameters across every shot a batter plays—measuring bat speed, back-lift angle, timing, sweet spot percentage, and more. These insights are delivered in real time and used by the Royals’ coaching staff to create hyper-personalized training plans.

“To be named the official Skilling Partner of Rajasthan Royals is an honor and a huge milestone for str8bat,” said Gagan Daga, co-founder and CEO of str8bat. “What sets RR apart is their willingness to put data at the heart of their cricketing philosophy. Our tech doesn’t just enhance performance—it transforms how performance is measured, understood, and improved.”

Over the past few seasons, the str8bat sensor has become a non-negotiable part of Rajasthan Royals’ talent scouting camps. Every batter undergoing trials plays with the str8bat device, ensuring a consistent, objective, and high-performance evaluation system. These data sets now influence scouting decisions, auction picks, and developmental pathways.

As cricket continues to evolve, especially in formats like T20 where shot innovation and data precision are critical, str8bat’s presence on the field is as vital as the batters wielding it. Beyond elite cricket, str8bat is also being adopted by grassroots players, amateurs, academies, and national boards to democratise access to world-class performance data.

“We’ve introduced a new language in cricket—one based on objective metrics and deep-tech,” added Daga. “With the Royals, we’re not just helping players train better, we’re reshaping how talent is discovered, nurtured, and elevated.”