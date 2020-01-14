Rajesh Srivastava's rule book...

Throughout his career, Srivastava's columns and writings appeared in various publications, including Outlook, The Telegraph, Mid-Day, Business Standard and Mint. Over a phone chat, he reminisced about his days spent in the alcohol industry. He reminded us that advertising for alcohol, then as now, was not allowed in India so creating publicity in that category and awareness among consumers was all the more challenging. However, he mentioned that one rule applied for all businesses of all sizes - "The most important rule is to make sure your customer benefits from your business," he says. He stresses on the need to keep the customer at the core of what you do.