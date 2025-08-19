Ranbir Kapoor’s ARKS teams up with Lay’s for Colour-Lays sneakers

ARKS, the lifestyle brand founded by Ranbir Kapoor, has teamed up with Lay’s to launch Colour-Lays, a limited-edition capsule collection that blends snack culture with streetwear.

The drop translates the instantly recognisable hues of Lay’s packs into bold sneaker silhouettes. Designed with a playful aesthetic, the collection features sneakers in four colours, blue, red, orange and neon green, inspired by

Lay’s popular flavours India’s Magic Masala, Spanish Tomato Tango, West Indies Hot & Sweet Chilli and American Style Cream & Onion.

Colour-Lays aims to merge ARKS’ design-led ethos with Lay’s vibrant cultural presence, resulting in a collection that positions itself as a creative movement rather than a simple brand tie-up. The sneakers are styled as timeless low-top silhouettes that feature striking colour pops to channel the playful essence of Lay’s chips.

The collaboration represents a meeting point of two key pillars of youth culture, sneakers and snacks. It draws on the nostalgia and familiarity of Lay’s while giving it a contemporary edge through ARKS’ design lens.

The Colour-Lays sneakers will be available for purchase and customisation on the ARKS website.

Commenting on the launch, Abhinav Verma, co-founder & CEO, ARKS says, “At ARKS, we believe in building culture through stories and collaborations that feel authentic to us and our community, The idea started with us asking – what if we took something millions of Indians instantly recognise, and reframed it in the language of sneakers? Lay’s was the perfect partner because their colours are cultural shorthand. Together, we’ve created not just sneakers, but a conversation between nostalgia, identity, and style. For us, it’s a brand statement as much as a business move – proving that collaborations, when done right, build both creative equity and commercial value.”

As per Saumya Rathor, marketing director, Lay’s, PepsiCo India, shared “Lay’s is no stranger to the fashion-verse, pop culture, or the emergence of streetwear. We’ve always shown up where culture is being created. Our consumers seek authenticity, creativity, and a sense of connection, and this capsule with our long-time ambassador Ranbir Kapoor delivers exactly that. By blending Lay’s instantly recognisable colour cues with ARKS’ bold lens, we’ve created a true cultural drop – one that’s playful, expressive, and rooted in the energy of now.”