Ranbir Kapoor’s lifestyle label ARKS drops first perfume on Instamart

ARKS, the lifestyle label founded by actor and entrepreneur Ranbir Kapoor, makes a new move into lifestyle with the launch of its first fragrance – ARKS Day, a gender-inclusive perfume. Debuting on quick commerce on Instamart, ARKS Day is now available across Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.

Established in February 2025, ARKS quickly gained a devoted following for its clean design, intentional drops, and emotional connection with India's fashion-forward youth. With ARKS Day, the brand expands its universe beyond apparel, introducing a fragrance that isn’t just worn, but experienced. ARKS Day is designed as a gender-neutral, everyday scent, ‘understated yet memorable’. It reflects the brand’s philosophy of merging culture, emotion, and utility, turning scent into a ritual for the modern, mindful generation.

“Fragrance felt like the natural next step for ARKS—personal, intimate, and the final layer of self-expression. With ARKS Day, we’re entering a category that’s deeply emotional but often overcomplicated. We wanted to keep it simple, stylish, and accessible. Launching on Instamart is our way of meeting people where they are—bringing elevated essentials to their doorstep within minutes,” said Abhinav Verma, CEO & Co-founder at ARKS.

Speaking on this collaboration, Hari Kumar G, chief business officer at Instamart, said: “We’re excited to partner with ARKS to launch ARKS Day to users. ARKS is a brand that truly resonates with today’s generation who aim to be design-conscious, agile, and emotionally aware. Through this collaboration, we’re enabling instant access to a thoughtfully crafted product that breaks the monotony in India’s fragrance category, while also giving users a dash of their favourite actor in just 10 minutes.”