Rannvijay Singha joins iQOO as jury for Chief Gaming Officer selection

iQOO, a smartphone brand, has announced the jury panel for its second chief gaming officer (CGO) role selection. This panel features a mix of industry pioneers and gaming influencers: Roadies fame Rannvijay Singha, alongside influential gaming personalities Animesh Agarwal aka 8Bit Thug, and Payal Dhare aka Payal Gaming. As jury members, they will evaluate and select the next CGO, who will lead iQOO’s gaming vision and contribute to shaping the future of mobile gaming in India. To ensure more aspiring gamers get the chance to compete for this prestigious role, iQOO has extended the application deadline to April 10. The chosen candidate will also have the opportunity to earn Rs 10 Lakh.

Advertisment

The jury will assess candidates based on their gaming expertise, industry knowledge, and their role in growing the iQOO community through gaming. The selection process for the iQOO CGO will involve five elimination rounds: Registration Form, Detailed Entry Submission, Gaming Round, Group Discussion, and Final Audition with the jury conducted by the jury panel and iQOO's leadership team to identify the most deserving candidate.

Rannvijay Singha is an Indian actor, reality TV personality, and VJ, best known for winning the first season of MTV Roadies in 2003. He is a prominent figure in Indian reality television and remains popular with youth across the country. Rannvijay is also passionate about gaming and has actively participated in gaming events and tournaments, aligning with iQOO's focus on gaming.

Expressing his excitement on rejoining the jury for iQOO's chief gaming officer hunt, Rannvijay Singha said, "Returning as a jury member for iQOO's CGO Hunt is like stepping into yet another thrilling gaming adventure with GenZ gamers. Having witnessed their passion, dedication, and competitive spirit last time, I’m excited to see them raise the bar even higher. As a gaming enthusiast myself, I look forward to experiencing firsthand the energy, talent, and innovation that define India’s ever-evolving gaming community."

Animesh Agarwal, also known as ‘8Bit Thug’, is a key figure in India’s gaming industry. He is the co-founder of 8Bit Creatives and has played a significant role in the growth of gaming content in the country. From being a competitive gamer to mentoring emerging talent, he has helped eSports gain mainstream popularity in India. Through his organization, he has supported gaming influencers and professional players.

Sharing his excitement as a jury member, Animesh said, "India’s gaming scene is evolving rapidly, and iQOO’s Chief Gaming Officer program is a game changing opportunity for aspiring gamers. This initiative is about more than just skill—it’s about leadership, creativity, and a deep understanding of the gaming community. I’m looking forward to seeing the passion and talent that these gamers bring and helping select the next big voice of mobile gaming in India."

Payal Gaming (Payal Dhare) is a female gamer and streamer in India. Known for her live streams and competitive gameplay, she was awarded Best Gaming and eSports Influencer at the Impact Digital Influencer Awards 2025. Payal has played a key role in promoting inclusivity in gaming, showing that talent and dedication go beyond gender.

Speaking about her role as a jury member, Payal shared, "Gaming has transformed my life, and I know how much the right opportunity can mean to an aspiring gamer. iQOO’s CGO 2.0 is giving gamers a platform to turn their passion into a career. I’m thrilled to be part of this journey and can’t wait to see the next gaming leader rise to the challenge."

Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO India, said, "At iQOO, we recognise gaming as a dynamic and transformative industry that offers immense career potential. Through the chief gaming officer role, we aim to provide passionate gamers with a platform to showcase their skills and turn their passion into a profession. With esteemed industry leaders like Rannvijay Singha, Animesh '8Bit Thug' Agarwal, and Payal Gaming on our jury, we're committed to selecting an individual who embodies innovation, performance, and community engagement. To ensure that more young gaming enthusiasts get the opportunity to be part of this exciting journey, we have extended the application deadline to April 10th, allowing more talent to compete for the coveted CGO title and the chance to earn* INR 10 Lakh."

Interested users can register, with entries open until April 10, 2025.