Ranveer Singh joins McDonald’s India (North & East) as Brand Ambassador

McDonald’s India (North & East) has onboarded Bollywood Ranveer Singh as its new brand ambassador. As part of this partnership, the brand has also launched the ‘The Ranveer Singh Meal’, a limited time offering curated from the actor’s personal McDonald’s favourites inspired by its global Famous Orders platform.

With his favourite McDonald’s order on the menu, Ranveer Singh joins a global league of icons like BTS and Travis Scott, who have McDonald’s meals named after them. His vibrant energy, cultural relevance, and deep connection with young audiences make him a natural fit for a brand that’s all about fun, flavour, and fan love across generations.

Commenting on the association, Anant Agarwal, vice-chairperson, CPRL (McDonald’s India- North & East), said, "Ranveer embodies what McDonald’s stands for- vibrant and joyful. This collaboration is rooted in fan truth and the deep emotional bond people share with McDonald’s, reflecting real moments of joy and nostalgia, told through the lens of a genuine McDonald’s fan. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the McDonald’s family and to launch ‘The Ranveer Singh Meal’- a true celebration of fandom and flavour that resonates with fans of all ages, from youth and millennials to families".

Speaking about the partnership, Ranveer Singh, Actor said, " I’m thrilled to join the McDonald’s India (North & East) family as their brand ambassador! McDonald's has always been my favourite, just like it is for so many of us! I'm super excited to now have my very own meal with them, which I can share with my audience. It’s full of flavour and full of fun – just how I like it! It’s special to have a McDonald’s meal named after myself; I can’t wait for my fans to try it."

The Ranveer Singh Meal, available from 13 June, is a 3-piece meal featuring two burger options, McVeggie® (Xplode) for veg lovers and McChicken® (Xplode) for non-veg lovers, along with a Bobaaa drink and Golden Pop Fries. Inspired by Ranveer’s vibrant personality, both burgers are elevated with a new chilli and creamy Xplode sauce, topped with golden crispy onions. This bold upgrade delivers richer flavours and a delightful crunch, turning familiar favourites into something fun and crave-worthy.