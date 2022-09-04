Ranveer Singh makes his first startup investment with SUGAR Cosmetics

“We are delighted to have Ranveer on board as we look forward to reinforcing our brand connect with consumers. He is undoubtedly one of the most popular youth icons in the country and his unstoppable and clutter-breaking personality fits very well with the brand ethos of SUGAR. This will help supercharge our growth trajectory as we continue scaling SUGAR aggressively to build it into a large and much-loved makeup & beauty brand” said Kaushik Mukherjee, co-founder & COO, SUGAR Cosmetics.