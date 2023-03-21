Ranveer Singh surpasses Virat Kohli to become most valued Indian Celebrity in 2022: Report

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna feature on the top 25 list with brand values of USD 31.4 mn and USD 25.3 mn.
Kroll, the independent provider of global risk and financial advisory solutions, announced the launch of the eighth edition of its Celebrity Brand Valuation Study titled, “Beyond the Mainstream”.
The study provides a ranking of India’s most powerful celebrity brands based on brand values derived from their brand endorsement portfolios and relative social media presence. The overall brand value of the top 25 celebrities in 2022 is estimated at USD 1.6 billion (bn), an increase of 29.1% from 2021.
This year, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has emerged at the top of the list despite delivering no box-office successes. His latest movies like Jayeshbhai Jordaar released in May 2022 and Cirkus released in December 2022, were not able to woo the audiences.
However, despite these flops, Singh associated with multiple brands during the past year. Some of them are Pepsi, Nutella, adidas, Manyavar, Jack and Jones, to name a few.
His popularity amongst brands can be attributed to the actor being able to manage remaining in public's eye with his unique personality and choices. He also made headlines with his nude photoshoot for an international magazine called 'Paper.'
Singh becomes the most valued celebrity of 2022, as per the Kroll's study with a brand value of USD 181.7 million.
Other key findings of the report include:
● Virat Kohli secured second position with a brand value of USD 176.9 mn and Akshay Kumar stays steady at the third position with a brand value of USD 153.6 mn
● Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna feature on the top 25 list with brand values of USD 31.4 mn and USD 25.3 mn, making it the first time for a South Indian celebrity to be featured on the list
● Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra debuted with a brand value of USD 26.5 mn at No. 23
Aviral Jain, managing director, Valuation Advisory Services, Kroll, said: “This year’s theme ‘Beyond the Mainstream’ is driven by the stupendous rise of South Indian movie stars and sport celebrities. Notable names from the Tollywood industry, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, were featured on the list of India’s top 25 celebrities along with India’s T20 captain Hardik Pandya and Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. Amongst the Bollywood stars, Ranveer became the most valued celebrity brand in India, given his mammoth endorsement portfolio and widening global presence. Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were other Bollywood debutants on our top 25 list.”
2022 has been the second successful year for South Indian movies at the box office, resulting in many Tollywood faces being sought after in the advertising and media industry nationally. Further, with a splendid performance at the Olympics followed by the Commonwealth Games, Indian sports stars continue to bag several marquee endorsements benefiting because of lower competition from Bollywood stars with a limited box office collection.
We present the list of our top 25 celebrity brands for 2022 below:
Rank (2022 Report)
Celebrity and their brand value (USD mn)
1. Ranveer Singh - 181.7
2. Virat Kohli- 176.9
3. Akshay Kumar- 153.6
4. Alia Bhatt- 102.9
5. Deepika Padukone- 82.9
6.MS Dhoni- 80.3
7. Amitabh Bachchan- 79.0
8. Sachin Tendulkar- 73.6
9. Hrithik Roshan- 71.6
10. Shah Rukh Khan- 55.7
11.Salman Khan- 54.5
12. Ranbir Kapoor- 54.5
13. Rohit Sharma- 49.5
14. Ayushmann Khurrana- 49.5
15. Anushka Sharma- 41.7
16. Kiara Advani- 38.3
17. Kareena Kapoor- 36.5
18. Kartik Aaryan- 36.5
19.Hardik Pandya- 34.8
20.Allu Arjun-31.4
21.Sara Ali Khan-28.0
22.Varun Dhawan-28.0
23.Neeraj Chopra-26.5
24.PV Sindhu-26.5
25.Rashmika Mandanna-25.3
2023 marks 25 years of Kroll’s presence in India. Kroll Advisory Private Limited is a SEBI registered Category 1 merchant banker, enabling the company to provide fairness opinions and a wider range of valuation services to listed companies. In 2018, Duff & Phelps acquired Kroll, and the entire firm unified under the Kroll brand in 2020.