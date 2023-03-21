Ranveer Singh surpasses Virat Kohli to become most valued Indian Celebrity in 2022: Report

Other key findings of the report include:

● Virat Kohli secured second position with a brand value of USD 176.9 mn and Akshay Kumar stays steady at the third position with a brand value of USD 153.6 mn

● Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna feature on the top 25 list with brand values of USD 31.4 mn and USD 25.3 mn, making it the first time for a South Indian celebrity to be featured on the list

● Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra debuted with a brand value of USD 26.5 mn at No. 23