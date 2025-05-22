Ranveer Singh’s SuperYou enters snack segment with multigrain chips

SuperYou, co-founded by actor Ranveer Singh and entrepreneur Nikunj Biyani, has launched multigrain chips with 10 grams of protein. This marks the brand’s entry into a new snack category following the success of its protein wafers. The company aims to offer accessible, protein-rich options in everyday snack formats.

The new multigrain chips contain 10 grams of protein and 3 grams of fibre per serving. Made from chickpea, urad dal, jowar, and rice flour, the chips aim to offer a healthier alternative in the savoury snack segment.

Nikunj Biyani, co-founder of SuperYou said, “India’s got a serious love for savory munchies, and we wanted to give that craving a smarter upgrade. These chips are packed with protein, big on crunch, and honestly, once you start, it’s hard to stop.”

Ranveer Singh, co-founder of SuperYou said, "SuperYou Protein Chips bring the crunch, the flavor, and the fuel - all in one bite. It’s snacking that actually supports your hustle. With these protein-packed chips, we’re aiming to reshape an alternative to everyday snacking by taking away the guilt.”

SuperYou Multigrain Chips will be available in four flavours—Pudina, Cheese & Tomato, Sour Cream & Onion, and Super Masala. The new range is aimed at offering variety to suit different taste preferences.

SuperYou ultigrain Protein Chips will be available through an omni-channel approach. The chips can be purchased on SuperYou’s website, as well as on Amazon, Flipkart, Zepto, Blinkit, and Instamart. Offline distribution will include Reliance, 7-Eleven, Noble Chemist, Wellness Forever, Ratnadeep, and over 1,000 standalone retail stores across key markets.