Rapoo India becomes official licensee partner of Mumbai Indians for IPL 2025

Rapoo India, a maker of wireless peripherals and tech products, has announced its official licensee partnership with Mumbai Indians for the 2025 season. This partnership marks Rapoo India’s entry into sports collaborations with Mumbai Indians.



As the official licensee partner, Rapoo India will partner with the team for 2 years and introduce an exclusive line of six customised products in the keyboard and mouse category inspired by the Mumbai Indians team — featuring the team’s colours and player-themed designs.

Advertisment

“We are delighted to partner with Mumbai Indians, a team that embodies resilience, performance, and an undying spirit — values that deeply resonate with Rapoo India’s ethos,” said Siddesh Hede, marketing manager at Rapoo India. “Through this collaboration, we are excited to launch a range of customised products that celebrate the team’s vibrant legacy and offer fans an opportunity to experience our innovation in a whole new way. We look forward to an electrifying season and meaningful collaborations ahead.”

A spokesperson for Mumbai Indians said, “At Mumbai Indians, we are always looking to create engaging experiences for our paltan, and our partnership with Rapoo India allows us to bring innovation and passion together. Through this collaboration, our fans will have access to MI-themed tech products that combine functionality with team spirit. We are excited to welcome Rapoo India to the MI family and look forward to a successful partnership."



The partnership aims to benefit both brands through digital content, co-branded initiatives, and collaborations during the season.