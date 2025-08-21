Rashmika Mandanna appointed as brand ambassador for Swarovski India

Swarovski has announced actor Rashmika Mandanna as its new brand ambassador for India. With her pan-India appeal, youthful charm, and influential presence across cinema and digital platforms, Rashmika perfectly embodies the aspirations of the modern Indian consumer.

Celebrated for her blockbuster performances and admired as one of the country’s most relatable style icons, Rashmika’s radiant personality and dynamic style resonate strongly with Swarovski’s design ethos of joyful extravagance and contemporary glamour.

Nasr Sleiman, general manager, Swarovski India, Southeast Asia, and Middle East, said: Rashmika reflects the evolving identity of today’s Indian consumer – expressive, confident, and unafraid to embrace individuality. As we expand our retail footprint and strengthen our cultural connection with India, her appointment as brand ambassador symbolises Swarovski’s commitment to engaging meaningfully with this dynamic market.”

Rashmika Mandanna shared: “For me, Swarovski has always represented timeless elegance and emotional connection. It’s more than jewelry – it’s about how it makes you feel: radiant, empowered, and confident. I’m truly honored to represent Swarovski in India and excited to be part of a journey that inspires people to celebrate their individuality while embracing modern glamour.”