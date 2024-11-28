Rashmika Mandanna becomes brand ambassador for DRA

DRA, a real estate company, announced actress Rashmika Mandanna as its first-ever brand ambassador. As part of the brand's ongoing transformation, DRA will launch a TV commercial (TVC) featuring Rashmika that showcases the connection people share with their homes. Apart from the TVC, DRA will be launching an integrated marketing campaign that includes print advertisements, digital promotions, multiplex and out-of-home (OOH) activations.

DRA will roll out its ‘Home of Pride’ campaign with Rashmika Mandanna starting from November 29, 2024. The 360-degree integrated campaign will have a balance of TV commercials across channels, print commercials, social media promotions, multiplexes and OOH activations. The new brand philosophy and the architecture was designed and developed by Blue Noodles.

Commenting on the occasion, Ranjeeth Rathod, managing director - DRA said “We are thrilled to have Rashmika Mandanna join us as our national Brand Ambassador, embodying the essence of our renewed philosophy– ‘Home of Pride’. Rashmika's incredible rise from humble beginnings to becoming a self-made national star mirrors the spirit of perseverance, authenticity, and growth, much like DRA's journey of relentless passion and commitment to excellence. As a Brand Ambassador, Rashmika represents the very essence of what DRA stands for and together, we look forward to building not just homes, but lasting legacies for our customers.”

Sharing her views on the association, Rashmika Mandanna said “I’m excited to join hands with DRA as their Brand Ambassador. As DRA embarks on their new journey, one that is filled with immense pride, I have no doubt that this journey will be one of great success, and I’m so excited to be a part of it. I’m also looking forward to seeing DRA expand its 'Home of Pride' philosophy and bring dreams of homeownership to even more aspiring buyers in the years to come”

The TVC was directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Gautam Vasudev Menon. The entire brand architecture and concept behind the new philosophy were created by Blue Noodles.