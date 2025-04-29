Rashmika Mandanna named brand ambassador for Comfort Fabric Conditioner

Comfort, a leading fabric enhancer brand, has announced actress Rashmika Mandanna as its new brand ambassador. Comfort has partnered with actress Rashmika Mandanna as it relaunches its signature product, Comfort Blue, with new Smart Fresh Technology. The updated formula aims to improve fabric fragrance and freshness.

Comfort’s first campaign with Rashmika Mandanna will focus on the relaunch of Comfort Blue. The brand aims to strengthen its position in the fabric enhancer category through this initiative.

Srinandan Sundaram, executive director, home care, HUL, added, “We are thrilled to welcome Rashmika Mandanna to the Comfort family. Her vibrant personality perfectly complements our brand ethos, and together, we look forward to redefining the fabric enhancer experience for millions of consumers across India.”

Speaking about the partnership, Rashmika Mandanna said, “I am thrilled to be part of the Comfort journey, a brand that has been a part of so many Indian households for years. In fact, growing up, it was present in my home as well. Its fun, lively personality resonates deeply with me, and I’m excited to embark on this journey of fragrance and joy together.”