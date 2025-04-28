Ravichandran Ashwin joins VOC Automotive as brand ambassador

VOC Automotive, a leading multi-brand two-wheeler service network, has announced the onboarding of cricketing icon Ravichandran Ashwin as its brand ambassador and strategic investor.​

Founded in 2019 by Venkatesh B M and Lokesh S, VOC Automotive has rapidly expanded its footprint, achieving over 150 stores nationwide and aiming for 300 outlets with a projected revenue of ₹50 crore by FY26. ​

Ashwin's association with VOC Automotive signifies a fusion of sportsmanship and entrepreneurial spirit, aiming to revolutionise the two-wheeler service industry in India.​

“I’m thrilled to associate with VOC Automotive—a brand that stands for innovation, professionalism, and customer-first values. Their modern approach to 2-wheeler servicing truly aligns with my own principles of precision and consistency. I look forward to contributing to their vision of transforming the 2-wheeler service industry in India." said Ravichandran Ashwin.​

"Having Ashwin onboard is a testament to our vision of excellence. His strategic investment and brand endorsement will propel VOC Automotive to new heights." said, Venkatesh B M, co-founder & CEO, VOC Automotive.​