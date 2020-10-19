Raymond launches anti-viral range of fabrics for suiting and shirting

Raymond, India’s leading textile and apparel manufacturer and retailer received an encouraging response for its latest anti-viral range of fabrics called Virasafe. This latest addition to Raymond’s exhaustive product range offers highly effective range of shirting and suiting anti-viral fabrics that are ideal for daily use for corporate professionals, service professionals and medical professionals. Being the preferred fabric brand for millions of Indians, Raymond believed that introducing high performance range of anti-viral fabrics is a strong reassurance for consumers as they resume their daily work lives. Research shows that viruses can remain active on textile surfaces for up to two days. The fabric is 100percent effective on Avian Influenza (HSN1), SARS Corona Virus (COV – P8-P11) and INFLUENZA Virus (H1N1).

The antiviral treatment/finishes on textiles can significantly reduce the risk of transmission and contamination and curbing the spread of viruses. Speaking about this latest innovation, Ram Bhatnagar, VP & Head - Sales & Distribution, Sales said; “We have received an overwhelming response from our Trade channel and institutional buyers for Virasafe range. This is a testimony to our product innovation and the trust we have built over the years. As the market is opening up, we are optimistic that this anti-viral fabric will receive the traction as people are increasingly getting cautious and buying products that provide adequate protection in the new normal.”

Virasafe offers all-day protection from viruses and Germs due to the built in Silver Technology effective on a large range of microbes. The fabric finish is approved by USFDA, USEPA, and NSF making it an ideal choice in terms of safety. Raymond has launched an exhaustive range of over 600+ range of suiting and shirting fabrics priced from Rs.487 onwards available in all Raymond stores and leading multi brand outlets across the country.