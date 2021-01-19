RB relaunches Colin with the added benefit of germ removal

Promises 99.9% germ removal alongside delivering impeccable shine.
RB (Reckitt Benckiser), relaunched Colin, India’s leading glass and household cleaner brand in an all-new avatar today. The iconic Colin brand has been relaunched by RB India keeping in mind the current requirements of the Indian consumer. The new Colin not only delivers on its impeccable shine promise, but also provides its consumers with the added benefit of removing 99.9% germs from multiple surfaces at home.
Hygiene and disinfection have become an essential part of consumers’ daily lives. An extensive consumer research found that “Does Colin Disinfect” was one of the most searched sentences on the brand. The research further highlighted that consumers were looking at a trusted brand like Colin to cater to their growing needs for cleaning and germ removal.
Ms. Sukhleen Aneja, CMO & marketing director, RB Hygiene, South Asia, said, “For decades Colin has been a household name with unparalleled equity on maintaining shine across multiple surfaces. Our research found that consumers were looking for a superior multipurpose cleaning product that could also help keep surfaces germ free. The new product has been launched keeping in mind the evolving needs of Indian consumers. Colin will now be able to provide its consumers with superior cleaning, sparkling shine and 99.9% removal of germs on multiple surfaces.”
“The all-new Colin is an innovation based on extensive consumer research and understanding their needs for germ protection. It has undergone multiple tests to ensure that the product delivers on the amazing shine the brand is known for, but also ensures 99.9% germ removal across surfaces”, says Dr. Skand Saksena, director-R&D, RB Hygiene, South Asia.
For decades Colin has been synonymous with providing impeccable shine and has been differentiated by its iconic blue colour trigger bottle. To provide easy access to its consumers, Colin in its new avatar will be available across all e-commerce platforms, Modern and Traditional Trade outlets.