RCB announces Nothing as title sponsor ahead of IPL 2026

Nothing has been appointed as the title sponsor of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the IPL season 2026, marking an expanded partnership between the consumer technology brand and the franchise.
The association follows RCB’s championship win in the 2025 season and builds on Nothing’s sponsorship of the team in the previous year. Under the agreement, Nothing will receive title branding across team jerseys, digital platforms, stadium visibility and fan-facing activations throughout the season.
The partnership forms part of Nothing’s broader efforts to strengthen its presence in the Indian market, where the brand has been active through product launches and offline expansion. The company has announced plans to open its first flagship store in India in Bengaluru on 14 February 2026.
Commenting on the partnership, Akis Evangelidis, co-founder & India President, Nothing, said: “RCB’s journey last season was unreal. It captured the emotion, hunger and energy that define cricket in India. As the fastest growing smartphone brand in India, partnering with the champions as their Title Sponsor feels like the right next step for us. The team’s passion, connection with fans, and fearless approach to competition mirror the values we have built Nothing on. India is at the heart of Nothing’s story, and this collaboration gives us a chance to connect even deeper with the fans.”
Rajesh Menon, chief operating officer, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Nothing as our Title Sponsor. As one of the fastest-growing consumer tech brands, Nothing aligns naturally with RCB’s creative, next-gen ethos. Building on our championship season, this partnership commits to elevating fan experiences through bold storytelling and innovation.”
Nothing has been associated with RCB since the previous season and the renewed agreement signals continuity in the relationship between the two brands ahead of the 2026 tournament.