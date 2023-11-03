RCB launches 'Dash of RCB' non-alcoholic mixers with 'Life is in the Mix' campaign

The introduction of Dash of RCB marks an innovative extension of RCB’s highly successful RCB Bar & Cafe venture. Launched with the digital-first campaign ‘Life is in the Mix’, this assortment of mixers celebrate life’s rich diversities while embodying the resilience of the #PlayBold spirit of RCB. The campaign underlines how Dash of RCB not only amplifies moments of joy and achievement, but also provides solace during times of when the life goes out of plan, giving that much-needed push to go the extra mile and encourages you to live in the moment, embrace & champion both situations in life with equal grace and panache.