RCB leads as favourites to win with 44% votes, followed by DC at 12%: The 23 Watts Survey

The 23 Watts Insights Studio released its 2025 IPL fan sentiment analysis report titled “The IPL Pulse”. The report captures fan loyalties, opinions, and reactions to the league’s current edition. It focuses on how Gen Z and other cricket fans are engaging with the tournament, responding to format changes, and supporting both established players and emerging talent.

In a country where cricket isn't just a sport but a cultural pulse, The 23 Watts Insights Studio tapped into the real mood of IPL 2025 and gathered opinion of more than 5,000 fans, till May 5, 2025 (Match 55: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad), across key cities including Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Chandigarh.



According to “The IPL Pulse”, the majority of fans surveyed want MS Dhoni, also called Thala, to keep playing, showing his lasting presence in the game. When asked about his retirement, an overwhelming 73% said they want him to continue, highlighting the strong support Thala still receives from fans all over the country.

From Legends to Rising Talent, the fans voted Vaibhav Suryavanshi as the most impressive IPL 2025 debutant with 31.4% of the consensus wooed by his cricketing skills. The Rajasthan Royals teenager is clearly turning heads, followed by Mumbai Indians’ emerging bowler, Ashwani Kumar with 21% votes. Another southpaw, Ryan Rickelton of Mumbai Indians (15.8%), Aniket Verma of Sunrisers Hyderabad (15.7%), and Vipraj Nigam of Delhi Capitals (12.5%) make up the trio of batsmen ruling hearts in their debut season.

At the bowling end, Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah (32.4%) was voted the toughest bowler to face in the ongoing season. He was closely followed by Chennai Super King’s, Noor Ahmad with 28.4% of votes. Interestingly, a significant majority (65.3%) fans believe fast bowlers are tougher to face than spinners in IPL 2025.

65% of fans believe that IPL 2025 will see a new winner this time. With Royal Challengers Bangalore (44%), Delhi Capitals (12%), Punjab Kings (7%) and Lucknow Super Giants (2%) being tipped to take home the trophy this season. While the consensus is rooting for a dark horse, the loyal fan base of the biggies like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings is keeping their dreams alive with 13% and 12% votes respectively.

“The IPL Pulse” also has views on IPL’s format evolution and integration of the “Impact player rule” that seems to be striking the right chord with 78% of respondents giving a resounding yes verdict to ‘impact players’ making the game more strategic and interesting.