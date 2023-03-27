RCB signs Ampere as its official EV partner

The IPL team’s cheerleader squad will don outfits made from 100% sustainable materials as part of the partnership.
Ampere, an EV brand from Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited, is the official EV partner of the IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
As a part of the collaboration, the cheerleader squad of RCB will showcase a distinctive jersey integration and will be referred to as the 'Ampere Take Charge Squad.' Their outfits and musical instruments will be made of 100% sustainable materials and upcycled scrap.
The brand will also launch a limited edition RCB-themed Primus electric scooter, and each home match will feature an Ampere Electrifying Player of the Match who will receive the limited-edition Primus as an award. Additionally, the collaboration will involve giving away special signed team merchandise and memorabilia to winners of contests run by the brand.
Adding to this, Ampere customers will get an enhanced T20 experience, with cricket-themed retail experiences, interesting on-ground activations, and more.
Sanjay Behl, CEO & Executive Director, Greaves Electric Mobility Private Ltd, “We are excited to announce our collaboration with the Royal Challengers Bangalore, as our values and purpose for sustainability are perfectly aligned.”
“Cricket is a democratic game and is a religion in India. Collaboration with cricket helps us to connect with our customers at large, while we continue to democratise smart and sustainable mobility solutions, through our range of electric 2-wheelers for the masses. Our anthem to make Har Gully Electric, and inspire the community towards building a better planet is intimately tied to the culture of Har Gully Cricket.”
Rajesh Menon, Head & Vice President, Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “At RCB we firmly believe that progress towards a sustainable future requires collaboration and shared values. We are proud to join hands with Ampere and create a series of sustainable, exciting, and unique touchpoints for the RCB fans and Ampere consumers alike.”