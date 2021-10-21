realme joins Squid Game bandwagon with custom smartphone

The show, watched by hundreds of millions, has helped Netflix beat third quarter subscription estimates.
If you haven’t heard of Squid Game, the Netflix show turned global sensation, then you’re living beneath an underwater rock where squids don’t swim.
In its letter to shareholders, the video streamer said “it (Squid Game) has become our biggest TV show ever. A mind-boggling 142m member households globally have chosen to watch the title in its first four weeks.”
Netflix, in its third quarter, went on to add 4.4 million memberships, more than it had forecast.
With such tremendous fan-following, brands were not far behind.
Netflix has added Squid Game merchandise (T-shirts and hoodies) to its store.
Francis Wong, CMO of realme India and Europe tweeted photographs of custom Squid Games smartphones.
Domino’s Malaysia used symbols from the show to promote its new offer: “Hundreds of hungry customers received an invitation to #SamaSamaJaga, to get 2 regular pizzas for RM19. Got yours? Tempting treats await! #SquidGame”