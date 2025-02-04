Red FM's Riders Music Festival teams up with Swiggy to honour delivery partners

Riders Music Festival, a celebration of biking culture, adventure, and music, will take place on February 8 and 9 at Backyard, Sportsclub, Gurugram. This year, the festival partnered with Swiggy to recognise delivery partners.

A Breakfast Ride was organised for them, giving them a chance to enjoy a ride without delivery duties. The ride focused on music, socialising, and a meal at the end, celebrating the hard work of delivery partners.

Speaking about this collaboration, Nisha Narayanan, director and COO of Red FM & Magic FM, said, “Riders Music Festival has always been about passion, adventure, and music. This time, we wanted to turn the spotlight on delivery partners who work tirelessly every day. The Breakfast Ride was our way of giving them a well-deserved break - a chance to enjoy the thrill of the open road, free from orders, just pure fun, music, and a feast at the end. It was a small yet meaningful way to say thank you.”

Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy, echoed this sentiment, adding, “For our delivery partners, the road is their workplace. This Breakfast Ride was about giving them a moment to enjoy it differently. No orders, no rush, just the pure joy of the open road. It is a small way to say thank you to those who deliver so much more than just food every day.”