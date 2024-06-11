RedBeryl partners with Kaizzen to elevate its strategic communications

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Kaizzen, an integrated communications agency, announces its partnership with RedBeryl, a premier luxury lifestyle management company.
This collaboration aims to enhance RedBeryl's communication strategy, focusing on brand awareness, thought leadership and reputation management which will subsequently enhance company’s growth initiatives. RedBeryl offers access to the finest experiences, exclusive events, and a dedicated team of lifestyle experts.
The company’s vision is rooted in the vision of the founder; Manoj Adlakha’s commitment to providing membership services in India, is to curate bespoke experiences that leave lasting impressions.
Commenting on being awarded this mandate, Vineet Handa, CEO of Kaizzen, said, “We are incredibly excited about this strategic partnership with RedBeryl. Their dedication to creating exclusive and personalized experiences positions them as a leader in the luxury lifestyle management sector. Our goal is to amplify RedBeryl’s visibility, enhance their brand reputation, and engage in meaningful conversations with the media. We look forward to contributing to their communication strategy and supporting their growth trajectory.”
Expressing enthusiasm on the collaboration, Manoj Adlakha, founder and CEO of RedBeryl, said, “At RedBeryl, we believe that life should be full of unforgettable moments. Partnering with Kaizzen resonates with our aim of providing our valued members with unique, tailored experiences. We are delighted to collaborate with Kaizzen, and their expertise in strategic communications will significantly raise our market visibility and support our ambitious growth objectives.”
This collaboration with RedBeryl further diversifies Kaizzen’s portfolio of clients across various sectors such as lifestyle, corporates, HR, start-ups, and technology.
Vineet added, “Over the past 16 years, Kaizzen has established itself as a leading multi-practice and full-service PR and digital media agency. We are confident that our expertise will significantly enhance RedBeryl’s public relations and brand reputation, delivering maximum ROI for them.”