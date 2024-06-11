RedBeryl partners with Kaizzen to elevate its strategic communications

Commenting on being awarded this mandate, Vineet Handa, CEO of Kaizzen, said, “We are incredibly excited about this strategic partnership with RedBeryl. Their dedication to creating exclusive and personalized experiences positions them as a leader in the luxury lifestyle management sector. Our goal is to amplify RedBeryl’s visibility, enhance their brand reputation, and engage in meaningful conversations with the media. We look forward to contributing to their communication strategy and supporting their growth trajectory.”